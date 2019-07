Crime Watch: Bull missing in East Texas

TSCRA Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports a herd bull missing from a property near Broaddus in San Augustine County. Last seen on July 25, the 8-year-old SimAngus bull weighs approximately 1700 pounds and has a “Y35” freeze brand on the left hip or left thigh. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Hand at 903-592-5252 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333.