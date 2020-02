Crime Watch: Black gelding missing in Oklahoma

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Central Oklahoma, reports a horse missing from a property near Bristow in Creek County. The 16-year-old black gelding was last seen on Feb. 2, stands 15 hands tall, has white socks on both back feet, a partial star on forehead and a white snip on nose. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Perrier at 918-440-8360.