Crime Watch: Black baldy heifers stolen in East Texas

TSCRA Hal Dumas, District 21 in Southeast Texas, reports cattle stolen from a property in Burleson County. Sometime on Dec. 6 a thief or thieves cut the lock on a gate to steal 5 black baldy heifers weighing 750 to 800 pounds, each. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Dumas at 979-828-5832.