Crime Watch: Barrel racing saddle, truck stolen in North Texas 

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Wayne Goodman, District 10 in North Texas, reports a saddle stolen from a business in Tarrant County. Last seen on Dec. 26 in Crowley, the saddle is a Heart of Texas 15-inch barrel racing saddle. It has a turquoise alligator skin patterned padded seat, roughout jockeys with star-shaped flower tooling, basket weave tooling on the skirts with a floral pattern on lower corners, plus silver star conchos and turquois stitching.

Special Ranger Goodman also reports the theft of a flatbed truck from a property near Stephenville sometime after Dec. 13. The silver 2011 Ford F-350 diesel pickup has a single-wheel cattle feeder mounted on the bed and hay forks mounted on the rear of the bed, Texas license plate 1WD-807, VIN 1FD8X3FT3BEB53054.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Goodman at 817-309-5048 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333.

