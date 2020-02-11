Coronavirus impact on China’s meat, food business unclear

How the coronavirus outbreak is affecting Chinese commerce remains unclear, but Joel Haggard, U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) senior vice president of the Asia Pacific region, told Feedstuffs that USMEF staff members in China have been closely following developments. In China, Haggard said it’s “all hands on deck,” with all of China’s leadership now fully engaged in trying to halt the spread of the virus. For now, how the disease outbreak has affected the meat and food business is still unclear and difficult to assess because the Lunar New Year holidays are still underway. Read more at BEEF magazine…