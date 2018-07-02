Combined Passions, Incredible Beef

It’s a mild and breezy spring morning at HeartBrand Ranch in Harwood. The previous night’s rain clouds have blown through and are replaced by postcard blue skies that stretch over the ranch’s 1,500 acres. HeartBrand President Jordan Beeman looks out over a small group of Akaushi cows, some of which have already given birth to this year’s spring calves.

“We had 12 calves yesterday,” Beeman explains. “The grass has greened up, and it’s not too hot and not too cold.” Like many other ranches, HeartBrand’s busiest time of year happens in the spring, after many of their 3,000 breeding-age females give birth. With more than 14,000 head in the program, HeartBrand’s Akaushi herd is the largest outside of Japan.

HeartBrand Certified Akaushi Beef is finding its way into a growing number of restaurants and butcher shops across the country. Two hundred fifty miles north in Dallas, a small barbecue restaurant’s switch to Akaushi for their brisket marked the turning point from a good barbecue joint to one of the most critically acclaimed spots in Texas.

An unlikely barbecue spot

For more than 30 years, Todd David ran a successful commercial damage restoration business in Dallas, cleaning up after floods and fires across the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. David learned that feeding his cleanup crews would keep them working hard and started barbecuing to feed his team during extended jobs. The barbecue was pretty good, and after David sold the business, he and his wife Misty decided to start a barbecue catering company. The legendary Cattleack Barbecue was born.

“When we started catering, we thought we would work when we wanted for who we wanted,” David recalls. He leased a kitchen space in a north Dallas industrial park, put in a small smoker, and came in to cook when the jobs required it. But in the early days, Cattleack’s small and sometimes unsteady business made buying beef difficult.

“When we started, we would get beef from all over the place,” David says. “Back then, you just saw a good price. I just didn’t know enough about good meat.”

At the time, Cattleack was primarily using Choice brisket and buying just enough to take on one or two catering jobs at a time. Some catering clients wanted a way to try Cattleack’s barbecue ahead of time, so David put a small serving counter in the kitchen space and started opening for lunch on Fridays in late 2013.