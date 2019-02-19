Traffic Stop Nabs Suspected Exotic Livestock Thief

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — Cody Rahe White, 36, of Johnson City was arrested last week on six outstanding warrants, including one for theft of livestock in Burnet County. The arrest was made Feb. 12, 2019, by Fredericksburg police after they pulled over White for a defective brake light.

The outstanding theft of livestock warrant stemmed from an investigation conducted by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Barr.

In November 2018, a Burnet County rancher reported that four Dahl rams had been stolen from his property. A neighbor witnessed part of the theft and told authorities that the perpetrator or perpetrators left the area in a black Jeep Cherokee with a red trailer.

Several days later the stolen rams were found on a ranch Harper, Texas, and Barr was called to investigate. An employee of the ranch recounted that White had delivered the four rams to the ranch and taken payment of $2,000 via a check made out to his girlfriend.

Barr continued the investigation, and a warrant was subsequently issued for White’s arrest. When Fredericksburg police stopped him, he was driving a black Jeep Cherokee that matched the description provided by the witness.

He was taken into custody for driving while license invalid and six outstanding warrants, five traffic-related and one for theft of livestock. White was booked into the Gillespie County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.

Barr applauded the witness for his vigilance and reminded the public that TSCRA Special Rangers are available to help with a wide variety of farm and ranch theft cases, not just cattle.

He also thanked the numerous agencies involved in the case, especially the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office, Fredericksburg Police Department, Burnet County Sheriff’s Office and Burnet County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is urged to contact TSCRA Special Ranger Mike Barr at (830) 997-7585.

