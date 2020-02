China to cut tariffs despite coronavirus concerns

China says it will cut tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. goods in half starting next week. The move signals that China is implementing the phase one trade agreement despite the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus. China’s Ministry of Finance says 10% tariffs on some U.S. goods will be cut to 5% and goods facing a 5% tariff will be cut to 2.5% on Feb. 14. Read more at Brownfield Ag News…