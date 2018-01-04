Charges to be Filed in Saddle Theft

TYLER, Texas — This week investigators with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Larry Hand, will file formal charges against two men suspected in the theft of multiple saddles.

On Dec. 11, 2017, Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Wilson was called to the scene of a burglary at a Troup, Texas ranch. The perpetrators broke into a building on the ranch and stole multiple saddles and tack. The investigation revealed a potential suspect, Jacob Aaron McDougal, 26 of Henderson, Texas.

Authorities recovered two saddles that were traded for fake methamphetamine and then set up a controlled buy for two additional stolen saddles. They interviewed multiple layers of individuals who handled the stolen goods, working back through each layer and eventually linking McDougal to the burglary. With the assistance of Special Ranger Hand, Smith County Sheriff’s detectives also linked a second suspect, Addison Hayden Reynolds, 22 of Gladewater, Texas, to the burglary.

Reynolds was arrested by Gregg County Deputies on Dec. 18 for burglary of a building and violation of probation out of Midland, Texas. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail and later transferred to the Midland County Jail. As of writing, Reynolds remains in custody pending a combined $175,000 bond for both charges.

McDougal was arrested by Smith County Deputies on Dec. 20, also for burglary of a building and violation of parole. Although bond was set at $100,000 for the burglary, he was not granted bond on the parole violation and remains in custody at the Smith County Jail. Both men confessed to investigators and face state jail felony charges.

Hand considers the investigation a resounding success and praised the cooperation of the victim, the victim’s friends and family, social media followers and multiple law enforcement agencies.

“Thanks to the phenomenal cooperation and investigative prowess demonstrated by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and TSCRA, both suspects confessed to their crimes and were arrested,” said Hand. “I’m also thankful that all of the saddles were recovered and returned to the owner.” TSCRA would like to recognize the numerous individuals who contributed to the recovery and arrests, including: Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith and Deputies Sherman Dollison, TJ Cutright, Anthony Broyles, Brad Wilson and Bobby VanNess, Special Ranger Larry Hand, Gregg County Sheriff’s Investigators Eddie Hope and Gary Robinson, as well as the victim and his friends.

