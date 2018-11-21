CDC issues warning about romaine lettuce due to E-Coli outbreak

CDC is advising that U.S. consumers not eat any romaine lettuce, and retailers and restaurants not serve or sell any, until more information is discovered about the outbreak. Consumers who have any type of romaine lettuce in their home should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick. This advice includes all types or uses of romaine lettuce, such as whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and bags and boxes of precut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine, including baby romaine, spring mix, and Caesar salad. So far 32 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O157:H7 in 11 states. Read more…