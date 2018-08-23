Cattle Raisers to Host CattleFax Market Outlook in Seymour

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a CattleFax Market Outlook Aug. 28, 2018, at the Cliff Styles Activity Center in Seymour, Texas. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will include a complimentary beef dinner.

The event is free and open to the public. All members of the press are also invited to attend.

TSCRA is proud to host the CattleFax Market Outlook, which will give area producers access to insights from a global leader in beef industry research, analysis and information. The program will feature an update from CattleFax CEO, Randy Blach. His presentation will address several key factors that producers should consider this fall, including stocker cattle and wheat grazing prospects, a cattle price outlook and recent demand trends.

Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.

The Cliff Styles Activity Center is located at 1205 Archer Road, Seymour, TX 76380.

The CattleFax Market Outlook is sponsored by Zoetis, Capital Farm Credit and Spitzer Animal Health.

###