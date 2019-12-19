Cattle raisers statement on House passage of USMCA

Robert McKnight, Jr., president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), issued the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):

“We applaud the U.S. House of Representatives for quickly passing USMCA. The broad, bipartisan support underscores just how important ratification of the agreement is, especially for American ranchers who will send billions of dollars of U.S. beef to Mexico and Canada thanks to the continuation of duty-free trade with our neighbors.

We urge the U.S. Senate to follow suit and swiftly ratify USMCA for American beef producers.”