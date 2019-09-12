Cattle raisers praise final rule to scrap Obama-era land grab

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Army Corps of Engineers today announced the final rule to repeal the 2015 “Waters of the United States” (WOTUS) rule. Robert McKnight, Jr., president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) issued the following statement in response to the ruling:

“The 2015 WOTUS rule has been a huge thorn in the side of cattle producers across the nation since it was adopted in 2015. The rule was a blatant land grab by the federal government that threatened to devastate cattle producers and agriculture.

“Today’s final repeal of the 2015 WOTUS rule by the EPA and Army Corps is a tremendous victory for cattle raisers. After years of court battles and an unpredictable patchwork of regulations, it’s about time that we put this behind us and get back to the business of raising the beef our nation needs.

“Land and water stewardship are extremely important in raising cattle. TSCRA will continue to work closely with the EPA and Army Corps of Engineers to implement a new rule that will protect our water without creating undue burdens on the men and women who raise our food.”

