Cattle Raisers Museum to feature Headed West: The Art of Teal Blake

The Cattle Raisers Museum and Foundation will host a one-day art exhibition and sale, Headed West: The Art of Teal Blake on Nov. 29 in Fort Worth. The event will feature 18 watercolor and oil paintings by western artist and Cowboy Artists of America member Teal Blake. All art purchases must be paid in full the night of the sale.



Art may be taken by purchaser on the night of the event or shipping arrangements can be made. Shipping fee to be paid by purchaser. Cash, check, and credit card accepted; please note credit card purchases will incur a 3 percent processing fee.

When: Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018

5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Where: Cattle Raisers Museum

1600 Gendy Street, Fort Worth

Located on the 2nd Floor of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

Please RSVP to Sherry Flow at sflow@cowgirl.net or 817.509.8981