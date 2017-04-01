Cattle Raisers Announce Outstanding Rangeland Stewardship Award Recipient at Annual Convention

For Immediate Release:

April 1, 2017

Contact: Jeremy Fuchs

(512) 496-8663

SAN ANTONIO — Sterling Cattle Company of Coahoma, Texas was named the 2016 winner of the prestigious Outstanding Rangeland Steward Award for its dedication to protecting Texas’ vast natural resources. The award was conferred today at the 2017 Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo in San Antonio, Texas on behalf of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) and the Texas Section of the Society for Range Management. Clayton Henry, chair of TSCRA’s Natural Resources and Wildlife Committee announced the award.

“For more than 60 years, the Sterling family has diligently worked to improve the productivity of their land and achieve greatest possible livestock performance, all while preserving the rangeland for future generations, said Henry. “I’m proud to have members like Sterling Cattle Company and hope you will join me in congratulating them on their outstanding achievement.”

Sterling Cattle Company was started in 1954 by J.M. Sterling. Today, it is operated by Jimmy Sterling, along with his wife Theresa and their family, who manage the cow-calf operation and more than 215,000 acres in west Texas. More than 90 percent of the land they manage is leased from other individuals, each with their own goals to ensure their land is used to build a better future for Texas.

The ranches under Sterling Cattle Company management have become showcases for conservation. They have significantly improved the rangeland and wildlife habitat by thinning the mesquite and prickly pear thickets that steal water from the rangeland. They have also reseeded native and beneficial grasses, developed water distribution methods and improved fencing across the properties they manage.

The Sterling family uses the land to run an angus-based cattle herd, which they also continually strive to improve. They have participated in several branded beef programs such as Ranchers’ Renaissance and Country Natural Beef. Today, they market cattle that have received no implants or antibiotics through National Beef’s Nature Source program and provides beef to Whole Foods Market.

“I’m honored to receive this award on behalf of my entire family and hope it will encourage others to follow in my footsteps,” said Tara Sterling. “Ranchers rely on their land to make a living, which compels us to be the best stewards possible and ensure our future generations have the same opportunity that was bestowed on us by our predecessors.”

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.

For more TSCRA news releases, visit tscra.org.