Carter King named 2019 AVC consultant of the year

During the recent Academy of Veterinary Consultants Conference, the academy named Carter King, DVM, 2019 Consultant of the Year. King passed away in July 2019. Born in Texas, King was a fourth-generation rancher and earned his DVM degree from Texas A&M University. He practiced in Texas and worked in Colorado for several years before joining Cactus Feeders in Amarillo in 2006. He was an honorary director of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, a board member of the Southwestern Exposition & Livestock Show in Fort Worth, and a past member of the Texas State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners. Read more about the award and see pictures at bovinevetonline.com…

Click or tap here to read more about Don “Carter” King Jr.