Canyon Lake Suspect Arrested for Buying Cattle With a Bogus Check

For Immediate Release:

March 10, 2017

Contact: Jeremy Fuchs

(512) 496-8663

CANYON LAKE, Texas — A Canyon Lake man was taken into custody this week on one count of obtaining merchandise by false pretenses, using a bogus check or con game after an investigation by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Rangers and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Service.

TSCRA Special Ranger Mike Barr conducted the investigation in coordination with Special Agent Michael Hooper of the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Service.

On Sept. 9, 2016, Texas authorities received information on a case in which an Oklahoma man sold cattle to an individual who paid with a bad check. The suspect was identified as Nicholas Tooker of Canyon Lake, Texas. Barr began the process of tracking down Tooker’s whereabouts and received a warrant for his arrest on Feb. 23 from Oklahoma authorities. Upon locating the suspect TSCRA Special Rangers coordinated with Comal County Sheriff’s Deputies, who conducted a felony traffic stop during which Tooker was arrested. He was subsequently booked into the Comal County Jail on one count of False Pretenses/Bogus Check/Con Game. Tooker remains in custody awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.

“I would like to thank fellow Special Ranger Kenny Murchison, Special Agent Hooper and the Comal County Sheriff’s Office for their work on this case,” said Barr. “This case is an excellent example of what can be accomplished through the collaboration of multiple state and local agencies.

During the course of the investigation additional information was revealed that may lead to other charges.

###

TSCRA has 30 special rangers stationed strategically throughout Texas and Oklahoma who have in-depth knowledge of the cattle industry and are trained in all facets of law enforcement. All are commissioned as Special Rangers by the Texas Department of Public Safety and/or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.

For more TSCRA news releases, visit tscra.org.