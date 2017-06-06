Bristow Man Sentenced For Creek County Cattle Theft

BRISTOW, Okla. — Charles Edward Roby III, 21, of Bristow, Okla. was sentenced on May 25, 2017 after pleading guilty to three counts of Larceny of Livestock. The charges and subsequent conviction are the result of an investigation conducted by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers (TSCRA) Special Rangers Bart Perrier and Brett Wellden.

In late 2015, Roby along with a co-conspirator began stealing cattle and selling them at livestock auction markets in Bristow, Okmulgee and Oklahoma City. They reportedly stole 24 head of cattle from three separate victims in the Depew and Milfay areas. In May of 2016 they revisited one of their previous victims, this time stealing 10 cows and one bull. Roby sold the cattle in question at the Oklahoma National Stockyards in Oklahoma City, however the victim had recently branded his cattle, resulting in their rapid recovery and the identification of the perpetrators. Perrier filed criminal charges in the District Court of Creek County and Roby was taken into custody on July 25, 2016.

“It is important for ranchers to know that branding their cattle is one of the best steps they can take to protect against theft,” said Special Ranger Perrier. “In this case and many others, a brand is vital for law enforcement to quickly identify stolen animals and apprehend the thieves.”

In connection to the thefts, Roby was given a seven-and-a-half-year deferred sentence. He was also ordered to pay more than $92,000 in restitution to the three victims, serve 60 days in the Creek County Jail and pay a $350 fine along with various court costs. If he violates the terms of his deferred sentence or fails to pay restitution he could face up to 30 years in prison.

Roby’s co-defendant, Frankie Lane Hunt of Depew, Okla., is set for a plea or pre-trial hearing at 9:30 a.m. on August 30, 2017 in the District Court of Creek County.

TSCRA has 30 special rangers stationed strategically throughout Texas and Oklahoma who have in-depth knowledge of the cattle industry and are trained in all facets of law enforcement. All are commissioned as Special Rangers by the Texas Department of Public Safety and/or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.

