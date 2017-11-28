Brent Lee Hemphill

Brent Lee Hemphill, 41, of Coleman County, died Oct. 22, 2017, at Coleman County Medical Center. He was born Jan. 27, 1976, to Joe Pat Hemphill and Alice Berry Hemphill. He graduated from Coleman High School in 1994. Hemphill graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor of science degree in 1998.

Hemphill married Candys Zumwalt on July 22, 2000. He was a rancher and manufacturer of firearms, owning and operating, with his wife, Dark Horse Arms, which was the largest specialized weapons manufacturer in Texas. He was a member of TSCRA, the Coleman Rodeo Association, Coleman County A & M Club and the First United Methodist Church.

Hemphill is survived by his wife and their children, Haigen Elizabeth Hemphill and Joseph Zeno (JZ) Hemphill; his parents, Joe Pat and Alice Hemphill; one brother Heath (Danyelle) Hemphill, and their children. Memorials may be made to the Coleman County Youth Activity Center, c/o Joan Ethridge, P. O. Box 766, Coleman, Texas 76834.

Published in the December 2017 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine