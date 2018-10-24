BQA Tip of the Month: Don’t overload trailers

Never overload the trailer when hauling cattle. As a general guideline, each animal needs approximately 1.3 square feet per 100 pounds of body weight. Calves that average 600 pounds would each need about 7.8 square feet. Cows that average 1500 pounds would need about 19.5 square feet. If your calculations estimate that there is enough square footage for 13.7 head, only 13 head should be put on the trailer; always round the number down. Additionally, if cattle have horns or it is extremely hot, then the square footage for each animal should be increased. Are you a certified Texas Beef Quality Assurance (TBQA) Producer? Training is free and available online at in-person workshops. Visit texasbeefquality.com for more information or call 800-242-7820.