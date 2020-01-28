Benefiting from a safe and rewarding bond with a bull seller

People create relationship bonds of varying degrees and strengths in all their interactions. Some, such as with the cashier at the neighborhood grocery store, may be comfortably shallow, while others, like with a co-worker or boss, are much more complicated. For cow-calf producers who use natural bull service, at times it will be necessary to either buy a first bull or replace an existing one. If poised to look in a new direction, this means working to establish a safe and rewarding bond with a potentially unknown bull seller. Livelihoods and finances are at stake. Ag Daily has some advice on fostering that relationship with your bull seller. Read more at agdaily.com…