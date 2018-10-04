Beef Loving Texans BBQ Quest series

Barbecue enthusiast and native Texan Kelsey Pribilski is on a quest to find secret menu items at some of the best barbecue joints in Texas. This new original series by Beef Loving Texans follows Kelsey on her search for these undiscovered, off-menu options. With the help of some renowned chefs and prominent pitmasters, there’s no telling what might be found along the way. Follow her travels to Austin, Houston, San Antonio and DFW to find the best barbecued beef. Read more…