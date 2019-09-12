Beef demand, supermarket advertising and meat substitutes

Bridget Wasser, executive director, Meat Science & Supply Chain Outreach at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the beef checkoff, recently sat down with “supermarket guru” Phil Lempert for his podcast, Lost in the Supermarket. In a recent episode Bridget talks about today’s beef demand, why grocers feature beef in circulars and apps (hint: it drives total store sales) and the hot topic of plant-based meat substitutes. https://www.buzzsprout.com/424453/1579957-beef-it-s-what-s-for-dinner