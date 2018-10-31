Beef demand situation looks good by the data, but outside threats could hinder future success

Several indications in the marketplace have been pointing to better beef demand thus far here in 2018. For example, many US customers on the international market have bought record levels of total beef pounds and at a higher value. Domestically, the exact numbers are a bit harder to pin down but seem to be doing well also. The numbers in the latest Cold Storage report, according to Extension Economist with Kansas State University Glynn Tonsor, are very encouraging. Listen to Tonsor’s full analysis of the beef demand situation and what factors could threaten it in the near future on a recent Beef Buzz podcast. Read more…