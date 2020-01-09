Beef Buzz: New deal, new opportunities for US beef in the European market 

As 2020 began, the trade deal with Japan puts U.S. beef on level footing with beef coming from other countries that are importing into Japan. But there is another deal that started on Jan. 1 that will also be good news for U.S. beef headed for the European Union. Erin Borror, economist for the U.S. Meat Export Federation, talks to Ron Hays, Radio Oklahoma Farm Network, about new opportunities for U.S. beef overseas. Read and listen to the podcast at www.oklahomafarmreport.com…

Market News, Ranching

