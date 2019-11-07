BBQuest Season 2 visits the Rio Grande Valley

BBQuest Visits the Rio Grande Valley

Barbecue enthusiast and native Texan Kelsey Pribilski is on a quest to find secret menu items at some of the best barbecue joints in Texas. This episode has Kelsey searching for local flavors in the Rio Grande Valley region, with the help of local guide Larry Delgado, owner of Delgado Collective and chef at house. wine. & bistro., SALT – New American Table and Salomé on Main in McAllen. 

Click here to watch the episode and see some recipes at BeefLovingTexans.com or see below.

