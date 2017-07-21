Authorities Seek Information on Stolen New Braunfels Cattle

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Michael Barr and local law enforcement authorities are seeking information following a cattle theft in New Braunfels.

Operation Cow Thief, an anti-theft initiative led by TSCRA, is offering a cash reward for information leading to the indictment or arrest of the person or persons responsible for the crime. Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects could also be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 from the Comal County Crime Stoppers.

On May 16, 2017, an unknown suspect or suspects unlawfully entered a property at the corner of Rueckle Road and Morningside Drive. An unlocked gate allowed the perpetrator or perpetrators access to steal six head of cattle, estimated to be worth nearly $10,000.

The case is being investigated by TSCRA Special Rangers and the Comal County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone with information that could help identify the perpetrator should call TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at (888) 830-2333 or Special Ranger Michael Barr at (830) 997-7585. Tips may also be made electronically through the Comal County Crime Stoppers Program at www.comalcrimestoppers.org.

All information is kept confidential and tips may be provided anonymously.

TSCRA has 30 special rangers stationed strategically throughout Texas and Oklahoma who have extensive knowledge of the cattle industry and are trained in all facets of law enforcement. All are commissioned as Special Rangers by the Texas Department of Public Safety and/or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.