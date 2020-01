Australian ag hit hard by brushfires

Livestock losses across South Australia are in the thousands, and the figure is growing due to smoke and heat as a bushfire crisis deepens, Australia’s Minister for Agriculture Bridget McKenzie said Friday. Mecardo agricultural analyst Matt Ballarat reported Jan. 3 that approximately 8.6 million head of sheep — 12% of the flock — and 2.3 million head of cattle — 9% of the herd — could be affected by the fires. Read more at Beef magazine…