Asian longhorn tick discovered in New Hampshire

An invasive tick species was recently discovered in New Hampshire, prompting state officials to ask people to be on the lookout. The Aisan longhorn tick, which has been found in nine states since late last year, has not been linked to any diseases in the United States. But in other parts of the world, the tick has spread diseases, including anaplasmosis and babesiosis, two diseases that are spread in New Hampshire by deer ticks. –New Hampshire Union Leader Read more…