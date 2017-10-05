Arrests Made in String of Area Burglaries

GATESVILLE, Texas — Billy Tate Shoaf, 35, and Ashely Nicole Mitchell, 24, both of Gatesville, were arrested last month in connection to a string of area burglaries and thefts. Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Marvin Wills led the investigation that resulted in their capture.

Several cattle raisers were victims of recent thefts and burglaries in the area, prompting Wills to investigate. He soon received information that connected Shoaf to a specific burglary in Bosque County, and contacted the Bosque County Sheriff’s Department to secure an arrest warrant. That warrant was executed by Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies on Sept. 11, 2017. Shoaf was apprehended at his residence in Gatesville without incident. Mitchell, his reported girlfriend, was also arrested at that time.

Following the arrests, the Coryell County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants for the suspect’s residence and storage unit. At both locations, authorities found a considerable number of items that were identified as being stolen, including an all-terrain vehicle (ATV). The search at Shoaf’s residence also turned up illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Shoaf and Mitchell were subsequently booked into the Coryell County Jail. Mitchell was released after posting bond, but Shoaf remains in custody with bonds totaling $130,000. He currently faces nine counts of burglary and theft with additional charges expected. Mitchell faces drug charges along with multiple counts of burglary.

The investigation has tied the pair to numerous thefts and burglaries in Bell, Bosque and Coryell Counties. They are believed to have primarily targeted rural properties and hunting camps, and authorities are holding several ATV’s and other items that are suspected of being stolen. Anyone who has been the victim of an unresolved property crime in the area is urged to contact Special Ranger Marvin Wills at (254) 223-2330 or Detective Lacy Manning of the Coryell County Sheriff’s Department at (254) 865-7201.

“Rarely do criminals limit their activities to a single area, and this is a prime example of how law enforcement agencies from multiple jurisdictions work together and share information to track down thieves,” said Wills. “I’m proud to work with such dedicated men and women and would like to thank the Coryell and Bosque County Sheriff’s Departments for their diligent work on the cases.”

