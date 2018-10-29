Arrests Made in Creek County Cattle Theft

BRISTOW, Okla. — On Oct. 26, William Joseph Booth, 27 and James Travis Adams, 24, of Mannford and Jeremiah Allen Richard, 34, of Jennings, were each charged with one count of larceny of domestic animal, livestock, and one count of knowingly concealing stolen property. A fourth suspect, Marcia Marie Adams, 50, of Mannford, was charged with one count of knowingly concealing stolen property. The charges are the result of an investigation led by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Bart Perrier.

According to Perrier, he initiated the investigation Oct. 6 after receiving a call from the Mid-America Stockyards in Bristow about a possible cattle theft. After having 13 head of cattle stolen, the victim attended the weekly livestock sale and identified a lot of 12 cattle that were consistent with the description of his missing animals. According to sale records, the cattle were consigned by Booth, James Adams and Richard.

Perrier investigated the case with the assistance of the Creek County Sheriff’s Office. During interviews, the suspects confessed to stealing the livestock and indicated that financial troubles led them to commit the crime. They admitted to selling 12 of the 13 head, changing the headcount in an attempt to conceal their identity and removing the calves’ ear tags.

The stolen cattle were taken from pens near Mannford where they were being weaned. The victim kept his gates locked and regularly counted his cattle, which allowed him to identify and report the missing livestock quickly.

The investigation also revealed that Richard was employed by Mid-America Stockyards, and Booth was employed at the Creek County Justice Center at the time of the theft. Both subjects have been terminated from their respective employers.

The Creek County Sheriff’s Office arrested Booth, Marcia Adams and James Adams on the outstanding warrants Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. As of writing, Richard is not in custody, but a warrant for his arrest is outstanding.

TSCRA and Special Ranger Perrier would like to thank the Creek County Sheriff’s Office, Undersheriff Joe Thompson, Investigator Daniel Brashear and Special Ranger Brett Wellden for their assistance in the investigation.

