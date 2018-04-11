Area Ranchers to Gather in Jacksonville on April 19

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering on Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Cavender’s Neches River Ranch in Jacksonville, Texas. The event will provide an opportunity for local cattle producers to learn about TSCRA’s recent activities, discuss issues facing cattle raisers and connect with other cattle producers in the area. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

TSCRA Special Rangers Jimmy Dickson and Larry Hand will provide an update on recent law enforcement activities in the area and discuss strategies to keep livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will also receive updates on other topics of interest to cattle raisers and the community, including a briefing on recent governmental activities that impact Texas ranchers and landowners.

The event is open to the public and free of charge.

If planning to attend, TSCRA asks that you register at www.tscra.org/ranch-gatherings or (800) 242-7820, ext. 192.

The Cavender’s Neches River Ranch is located on Neches River Road. To get there, turn onto County Road 3313 and after 1.9 miles turn right onto Neches River Road for 1.5 miles. Look for TSCRA event signs.

TSCRA would like to thank Elanco and Nutrition Plus for sponsoring the event.

All members of the press are invited to attend. To arrange any one-on-one interviews prior to or during the event, please contact Jeremy Fuchs at (512) 469-0171 or jfuchs@tscra.org.