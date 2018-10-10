Area Ranchers to Gather in Fredericksburg Oct. 18

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at the Gillespie County Fairgrounds in Fredericksburg, Texas. The event will provide an opportunity for local cattle producers to learn about TSCRA’s recent activities, discuss issues facing cattle raisers and connect with other cattle producers in the area. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary steak dinner.

TSCRA Special Ranger Mike Barr will provide an update on recent law enforcement activities in the area and discuss strategies to keep livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will also receive updates on other topics of interest to cattle raisers and the community, including a briefing on recent governmental activities that impact Texas ranchers and landowners.

The event is open to the public and free of charge.

If planning to attend, TSCRA asks that you register at www.tscra.org/ranch-gatherings or (800) 242-7820, ext. 192.

The Gillespie County Fairgrounds are located at 530 Fair Drive, Fredericksburg, TX 78624.

All members of the press are invited to attend. To arrange any one-on-one interviews before or during the event, please contact Jeremy Fuchs at (512) 469-0171 or jfuchs@tscra.org .

TSCRA is a 141-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas, Oklahoma and throughout the Southwest.