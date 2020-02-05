AgriLife Extension encourages farmers and ranchers to respond to 2020 custom agricultural rate survey

Source: AgriLife Today | Feb. 4, 2020

Information from this survey creates pricing data related to custom-hire activities in Texas

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is conducting an online survey to collect rates charged for custom agricultural operations and services across Texas.

Steven Klose, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist in College Station, encourages farmers, ranchers, landowners and custom service providers to respond with an online survey.

“We receive a number of inquiries each year for custom rates for a variety of agricultural operations and services,” Klose said. “The information collected in this survey is the only source for market and pricing data related to custom-hire activities in Texas.”

The survey includes activities such as tractor rental, tillage operations, planting operations, chemical and fertilizer application, custom harvesting, hay baling, land preparation, brush control, and other miscellaneous operations or services. The publication produced from survey data provides a baseline of regional and statewide average rates.

“The survey should only take 10-15 minutes for most people because we only want them to answer the questions that pertain to their operation,” Klose said. “Hard copies of the survey will be mailed to a limited group, however anyone with knowledge of custom farm and ranch operations is encouraged to participate. We need broad participation to produce an accurate and reliable publication of this market information.”

Survey collection will run through April, and the publication will be available shortly after. For more information and previous custom rate publications, visit AgriLife Extension Economics Custom Rate Survey webpage.