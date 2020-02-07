Livestock Wx for Feb. 7, 2020: Texas drought picture could improve slightly

Feb. 7, 2020: Fifth Warmest January on Record, Snowmen in Midland, and Texas Drought Picture Could Improve Slightly

Warm December and January

December was the 10th warmest December on record so I guess it wasn’t too surprising January was the 5th warmest January on record. It should be noted, however, that these are national averages and while no one actually experiences the “national average” the last two months have indeed been above average for most of the country.

We were curious what the temperature picture looked like for cattle on feed inventories. As expected, January departure from average temperatures were near normal to above normal for most of the areas feeding cattle. The Midwest feeders observed moderate above normal temperatures (3-4ºF above average) while the Plains states were closer to normal. Colder than normal temperatures were limited to a few areas in the West and those temperature departures were relatively minor.

Snow in West Texas

The last week saw the start of an active weather pattern, which brought some good snow to parts of West Texas. Cold air from the Rocky Mountains and moisture from the Gulf combined to produce some surprising snow totals. The area around Snyder and Big Spring Texas saw some the largest totals of around 12”.

10 Day Precipitation Outlook

Over the next 10 days, the TSCRA regions could see some decent precipitation in areas that have deficits of 6” or more since the start of the Water Year in October (see precipitation deficit map below).

Taking a look at both the European and NOAA Models (image below) shows we could see precipitation totals in the 1”-2” categories for areas west of I35, while areas to the east could see totals north of 2” and East Texas could see totals above 3”. Not a drought buster by any stretch of the imagination, but Central Texas could pick up some needed moisture and chip away at those relatively large deficits. Based on the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, 33% of Texas is considered in drought (down one percentage point from last week), Oklahoma stands at about 7% of its area, and New Mexico is at 32%. The drought picture remained relatively unchanged over the last week for Oklahoma and New Mexico.