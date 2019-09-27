TSCRA Legislative Roundup: US-Japan trade deal and new policy

TSCRA leaders, members and staff were in San Antonio this week for TSCRA’s annual policy conference. The conference provides a forum for members to weigh in on what issues within the industry are worthy of the association’s attention. Every policy committee met to consider issues and hear from subject matter experts on a wide range of topics. In addition to renewing and making minor amendments to several policies, the Property Rights and Tax Committee and Natural Resources and Wildlife Committee both adopted new policies.

Staff will be updating the association policy guide over the coming weeks to ensure the updates are reflected.

On Wednesday, as the conference kicked off, there was fantastic news from New York where President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Abe announced an ag trade agreement that will result in significantly reduced tariffs on U.S. beef sold to Japan.

Gregg Doud, the United States’ Chief Agricultural Negotiator, spoke to TSCRA Policy Conference attendees Thursday morning to provide additional details. According to Doud, the agreement will take effect in January and immediately create parody for U.S. cattle producers who have been at a disadvantage to producers in other nations already enjoying lower tariffs.

